FMCSA CDL Driver Drug & Alcohol Info Clearinghouse
FMCSA's CDL Driver drug and alcohol information clearinghouse is scheduled to go live in January next year.
Regulations

FMCSA offers resources for CDL driver drug, alcohol info clearinghouse

Clearinghouse will identify CDL drivers who have violated federal drug and alcohol testing program requirements in "real time," FMCSA says, and will improve safety.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has released additional online resources for Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holders, employers, state driver licensing agencies, medical review officers, and substance abuse professionals regarding the upcoming implementation of its CDL Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse in January 2020. 

The new clearinghouse resource webpage provides commercial motor vehicle (CMV) stakeholders with a variety of informative resources about the clearinghouse, including a comprehensive fact sheet, implementation timeline, frequently asked questions, and more, according to FMCSA. CMV stakeholders can also sign up to receive clearinghouse-related email updates as the clearinghouse is implemented.

“As this Congressional mandate is enacted, FMCSA’s goal is to provide as many resources and updates as possible to those who will be using the upcoming Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse," said FMCSA Administrator Raymond Martinez. "As we transition to the use of the clearinghouse, we will ensure drivers, employers, and state licensing agencies are kept up-to-date throughout the implementation process."

Martinez added that FMCSA "is here to be helpful and to assist all CMV stakeholders who have questions regarding the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse." 

The clearinghouse will be designed to provide real time, secure online database that will allow FMCSA, CMV employers, state driver licensing agencies and law enforcement officials to identify CDL drivers who have violated federal drug and alcohol testing program requirements, and thereby improve safety on our nation’s roads.

For more information on FMCSA’s new Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse resource website, visit https://clearinghouse.fmcsa.dot.gov.

 

