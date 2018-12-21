FMCSA grants petition blocking California's meal, rest break rule for truckers

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) on Dec. 21 announced that California’s meal-and-rest break rules are preempted by federal hours-of-service regulations.

In 2011, California passed a law requiring employers to provide a “duty-free” 30-minute meal break for employees who work more than five hours a day, as well as a second “duty-free” 30-minute meal break for people who work more than 10 hours a day.

American Trucking Associations (ATA) and other groups have long petitioned lawmakers and regulators to declare that California’s measure violates federal law.

FMCSA said in a statement it was "granting this petition to ensure uniform and consistent rules in order to promote safety and economic growth. Drivers, consumers, and job creators are best served by reliable and consistent rules.”

The agency added the decision was "an important step toward creating a more reliable and consistent regulatory environment for truck drivers."