Menu
Border File photo
News

US, Mexico reach tentative deal to replace NAFTA

President Trump says discussions with Canada to continue

President Trump announced Aug. 27 the United States and Mexico had agreed to a framework of trade deal that would replace the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Speaking in the Oval Office with Mexican Enrique Peña Nieto on the telephone, Trump said he was eliminated the name “NAFTA” and instead would call this new pact the “United States-Mexico Trade Agreement.”

He suggested a formal signing ceremony would likely take place in November and that negotiations with Canada would continue. It was not clear whether a deal with Canada would be separate, or rolled into the pact with Mexico.

Trump called agreement “among the largest trade deals ever made” and that it is “the right thing for all of us.”

While there not yet many specific details available, American Trucking Associations (ATA) issued a statement praising the development.

“We commend President Trump and his team of negotiators on reaching a tentative agreement with Mexico to modernize NAFTA,” ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said in a statement. “America relies on trucks to carry the bulk of goods that move across our borders, and so our industry knows full well the value and importance of free and fair trade.  We look forward to productive work with our partners in Canada and examining this new agreement in detail to assess how it will affect motor carriers and the flow of commerce between our North American partners.”

It is expected the U.S.-Mexico deal would require 75% of automotive content to be made in North America, up from the current level of 62.5%. It would also require 40% to 45% of auto content to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour.

During his comments in the Oval Office, Trump said U.S. "farmers will be happy" with the outcome of the trade deal. 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Trucer Tools driver app screenshot.png
Trucker Tools upgrades mobile driver app, adds digital load-matching
Aug 28, 2018
FTR shippers index June 2018
Shippers Conditions Index softens but still shows challenges: FTR
Aug 27, 2018
Lightning Systems electric Chevrolet 6500XD Low-Cab Forward truck
Lightning Systems launches electric powertrain for Chevy 6500XD
Aug 27, 2018
Manual transmission in Mercedes-Benz 2019 Sprinter
Manual fool
Aug 27, 2018