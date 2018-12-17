Trucking sector supporting ‘National Wreaths across America Day’ to honor fallen military veterans

Omnitracs LLC, a global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies, has pledged $25,000 toward the purchase of 2,500 wreaths to support the Wreaths Across America (WAA) program. For the ninth consecutive year, Omnitracs employees across the nation will also support this effort to remember and honor military veterans and their families by volunteering their time on “Wreaths Across America Day.”

WAA’s mission is to remember the lives of fallen veterans and give thanks for their service to our country. With reports showing that almost a fourth of all truckers have a military background, it’s no surprise that many members of the trucking and transportation industry are committed to the program. Over the past nine years, Omnitracs has donated more than 20,000 wreaths in support of this cause.

“Since day one, Wreaths Across America has relied on the trucking industry to make this ceremony a success and we’re honored to continue supporting this long-standing tradition,” said Ray Greer, chief executive officer at Omnitracs. “This program offers us an opportunity to celebrate the men and women across the nation who have served this country and give back to our local communities. I’m proud to work with so many individuals--both employees and customers--who are committed to this cause.”

On Saturday, December 15, thousands of volunteers will participate in wreath-laying ceremonies all over the nation, as well as abroad. In addition to funding the purchase of the wreaths, Omnitracs employees will take part in ceremonies being held at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas TX, Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington VA, Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis MN, and Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego CA.

Trucking companies, including C R England and Pottle’s Transportation, also support WAA and will join in this effort by donating their time and vehicles.

“Our company has been pleased to participate in Wreaths Across America for more than a decade,” said Chad England, CEO of C R England. “These wreaths are placed at the graves of military veterans nationwide as a symbol of our gratitude for their service and personal sacrifices for our nation. Serving as part of the Honor Fleet, C R England drivers, many of them veterans themselves, are honored to deliver some of the almost two million Remembrance Wreaths to 1,500 cemeteries. This year will be extra special for me as my brother Josh England and I will drive with the Honor Fleet and distribute wreaths as well. It’s one way we show our appreciation to C R England drivers who have also served their country.”

Barry Pottle, president and chief executive officer of Pottle’s Transportation LLC, said: “Over the past 14 years, I’ve had the chance to work with many organizations, including the Truckload Carriers Association and the American Trucking Association, to deliver millions of wreaths. The wreath-laying ceremonies give communities an opportunity to bestow gratitude, remember fallen veterans, and educate future generations about the sacrifices made for freedom. I’m grateful to work with so many dedicated individuals in the trucking industry to support Wreaths Across America.”

TravelCenters of America LLC, operator of the TA and Petro Stopping Centers brands, has announced it will again participate in supporting ‘National Wreaths Across America Day,’ a day earmarked each December by the Wreaths Across America (WAA) organization to honor fallen veterans.

On December 12, volunteers and veterans invited by WAA will stop at the Petro location on I-295 in Bordentown NJ, where they will be welcomed and served dinner at the travel center’s Iron Skillet restaurant. The WAA message about the importance of remembering our fallen heroes and honoring those who served also will be shared.

“It’s our privilege to support the Wreaths Across America organization by opening our doors to provide them with meals and a place to stop, rest and share their message,” said Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TravelCenters. “The WAA mission to remember and honor those who have died while serving in our military is important and one we share throughout the year in our travel centers.”

Last year, nearly 500 trucks transported 1,565,000 wreaths to over 1,400 veterans’ cemeteries and that number is expected to grow this year.

To learn more, please visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.