Rigs rock! Luke Bryan concert electrifies fleet execs, guests

Trucking executives wrapped up a week in San Diego at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) annual Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) not long ago.

Luke Bryan entertained them and their guests during the annual Freightliner event, held at San Diego’s Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres baseball team.

The conference included a call to action from ATA President and CEO Chris Spear and several other addresses and workshops that covered ELDs and personal conveyance, legalized marijuana’s effect on trucking, and much more.

Over 2,000 trucking professionals attended this fall’s ATA show that featured policy discussions, educational sessions, interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and several networking opportunities.

The ATA MCE exhibit hall included nearly 200 companies from trucking’s top manufacturers, suppliers and technology showcasing the latest products. Additionally, several companies used the show to announce new offerings and other collaborations.