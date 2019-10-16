Skip navigation
American Trucker magazine: October 2019

The latest digital edition of American Trucker magazine features a look at the Used-truck market and the impact on the current marketplace for buying trucks.

Other features in the October issue include How to Stop Cargo Thieves In Their Tracks and Peach of a Truck! Overhauling a Classic.

Check out the Digital Edition here!

 

 AT cover Oct 2019.jpg

 

American Trucker magazine is published monthly and is designed to help anyone who operates, services and maintains trucks and trailers. Its journalists deliver news and insight that commercial truck operators need to make informed decisions about buying and maintaining equipment, including trends, product reports, best practices and technology. 

