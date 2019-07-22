American Trucker magazine: July/August 2019

Check out the Digital Edition here!

July features:

After the Crash: What Steps to Take Next.

UPS trucking icon looks back

Brake safety week

Trucker runs for Congress

American Trucker magazine is published monthly and is designed to help anyone who operates, services and maintains trucks and trailers. Its journalists deliver news and insight that commercial truck operators need to make informed decisions about buying and maintaining equipment, including trends, product reports, best practices and technology.