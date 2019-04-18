Menu
American Trucker Magazine
American Trucker magazine: April 2019

Check out the latest digital edition of American Trucker magazine. This month we look at ways to achieve peak truck efficiency, women hauling more big loads, establishing an owner-op business plan, and more.

April features:

  • Ways to Achieve Peak Truck Efficiency
  • Women Now Hauling More of the Big Loads
  • Establishing an Owner-Op Plan of Action

 American Trucker magazine is published monthly and is designed to help anyone who operates, services and maintains trucks and trailers. Its journalists deliver news and insight that commercial truck operators need to make informed decisions about buying and maintaining equipment, including trends, product reports, best practices and technology. 

