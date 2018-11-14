AGC sees special opportunity for US infrastructure with new Congress

The chief executive officer of the Associated General Contractors of America, Stephen E Sandherr, released the following statement in reaction to the fact Democrats appear to have won control of the US House of Representatives while Republicans will continue to control the US Senate:

"We congratulate all the winners from (the) election and look forward to having the opportunity to educate newly elected members about the construction industry's many contributions to our broader economic prosperity.

"We are eager to work with the new Congress to ensure its members focus on enacting measures that will further contribute to economic growth. Our top priority will be helping both parties come together to enact the kind of significant new infrastructure measures the President has long promised. This is an issue that leaders in both parties have expressed support for and we expect them to make infrastructure a top priority early in the new year.

"We will also work with the next Congress to double, over the next five years, federal investments in career and technical education. Our economy is producing too many underemployed college graduates and too few people with the skills needed to pursue high-paying construction careers. And we will continue to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform that secures our nation's borders, addresses the undocumented workers already here and establishes a new guest worker visa program for construction.

"Even as we work to promote common-sense, pro-growth measures, we will also aggressively guard against any measures that threaten to undermine the nation's continued economic growth, including needless new regulatory burdens. Whatever the final lessons to be drawn from the voting, no one should conclude that the American people thirst for more regulatory red tape that will stifle job creation or undermine economic growth."