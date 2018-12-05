NTEA spotlighting clean tech at Green Truck Summit

The National Truck Equipment Association’s 2019 Green Truck Summit, an alternative fuels and advanced technology conference, will highlight the latest green truck tech and techniques March 5 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis IN.

The Green Truck Summit, which focuses on the drive toward zero-emission work trucks, is held in conjunction with the Fleet Technical Congress and The Work Truck Show, which runs March 5-8. It features presentations from regulatory agencies, fleet managers, commercial vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders.

The Fleet Technical Congress also kicks off March 5. Other Work Truck Show activities, including educational sessions, the Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference, and the exhibit hall, which is open March 6-8, all are located at the Indiana Convention Center.

New this year, fleet managers can register once and attend Green Truck Summit and Fleet Technical Congress sessions. Lunch is included with registration, as is a reception from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Green Truck Summit provides the best and most comprehensive opportunity for fleet managers, truck equipment distributors, upfitters and truck dealers to discuss clean energy technologies and fuels directly with industry thought leaders and decision-makers,” said Doyle Sumrall, NTEA managing director.

“The work truck industry is constantly striving to keep up with ever-changing technology. Attendees can use the knowledge and resources gained at this event to help them minimize negative environmental effects while maximizing vehicle performance, sustainability and efficiency.”

Carlton Rose, president of global fleet maintenance and engineering for UPS, will provide the Green Truck Summit keynote. Rose began his career with UPS in 2002 as vice president of automotive engineering in the Southeast region. He later served in the same role for the Central region, and then for all US operations.

He has held his current position for three years. Earlier in his career, Rose saw another side of the business when he worked as a UPS truck loader in Indianapolis while obtaining his associate's degree in automotive/diesel technology at Lincoln Technical Institute.

Following the keynote address are several general sessions covering tech and fuel advancements, funding sources, and alternative fuel developments and benefits. For the Green Truck Summit schedule, visit worktruckshow.com/greentrucksummit.

Attendees can choose from dozens of Green Truck Summit, Fleet Technical Congress and Work Truck Show concurrent sessions March 6–7 on topics such as fleet productivity, risk mitigation and OEM chassis updates.

The Work Truck Show exhibit hall features 500 exhibitors and a Productivity and Fuels Pavilion showcasing companies with clean technologies and fuel utilization solutions. Attendees can experience the industry’s latest clean vehicle solutions and alternative fuel applications at The Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive March 6–7.

For more information and to register, visit worktruckshow.com, call 800-441-6832 or email [email protected].