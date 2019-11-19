Skip navigation
Menu
ONE9_Logo_Primary_TM.png
Fuel

New Pilot Flying J business for small fleets, owner-ops

One9 Fuel Network to offer credit and rewards program with over 170 locations

Pilot Flying J announced Nov. 19 the launch of One9 Fuel Network, a nationwide fueling network making it easier for smaller fleets to run their business. The new network will give professional drivers and trucking companies access to personalized credit and benefits with a variety of travel center brands.

The One9 Fuel Network is named after Channel 19, the primary CB radio channel used by truckers across North America. Inspired by the connection that this channel offers to drivers across the nation, One9 is committed to connecting all drivers to the resources they need.

Related: Remembering the greatest trucker movie of all time

"One9 Fuel Network offers outstanding benefits to the industry and gives us a way to help smaller fleets and owner-operators receive the services they need to successfully run their businesses,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J. “We are committed to providing fleets and drivers with convenient access to our exceptional credit and rewards programs at a variety of travel center brands to make life on the road easier.”

The growing One9 network includes access to more than 170 locations, including Mr. Fuel, Pride and Stamart travel centers, as well as designated Speedway commercial fueling lanes across the country. The fuel marketing agreement with Speedway is an extension of Pilot Flying J’s longstanding relationship with the company and enables the seamless use of credit and benefit programs at more than 160 of their commercial fueling lanes. One9 Fuel Network provides the flexibility that smaller fleets and owner-operators need to fuel at more locations, with credit accepted and myRewards benefits earned across the One9 and Pilot Flying J networks.

Related: Trucker jobs are plentiful and safe... but for how long?

 

TAGS: News Drivers
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Fleet Owner photo.jpg
Busting finance myths: An owner-ops guide
Nov 01, 2019
XL Fleet.jpg
XL fleet electrification systems reach 100 million milestone
Oct 30, 2019
Truck stop
How to reduce idling and keep drivers happy while saving fuel
Aug 26, 2019
071919 loves travel stops opens arkansas location.jpg
Love’s Travel Stops opens in Hazen, Arkansas
Jul 22, 2019