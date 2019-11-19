New Pilot Flying J business for small fleets, owner-ops

Pilot Flying J announced Nov. 19 the launch of One9 Fuel Network, a nationwide fueling network making it easier for smaller fleets to run their business. The new network will give professional drivers and trucking companies access to personalized credit and benefits with a variety of travel center brands.

The One9 Fuel Network is named after Channel 19, the primary CB radio channel used by truckers across North America. Inspired by the connection that this channel offers to drivers across the nation, One9 is committed to connecting all drivers to the resources they need.

"One9 Fuel Network offers outstanding benefits to the industry and gives us a way to help smaller fleets and owner-operators receive the services they need to successfully run their businesses,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J. “We are committed to providing fleets and drivers with convenient access to our exceptional credit and rewards programs at a variety of travel center brands to make life on the road easier.”

The growing One9 network includes access to more than 170 locations, including Mr. Fuel, Pride and Stamart travel centers, as well as designated Speedway commercial fueling lanes across the country. The fuel marketing agreement with Speedway is an extension of Pilot Flying J’s longstanding relationship with the company and enables the seamless use of credit and benefit programs at more than 160 of their commercial fueling lanes. One9 Fuel Network provides the flexibility that smaller fleets and owner-operators need to fuel at more locations, with credit accepted and myRewards benefits earned across the One9 and Pilot Flying J networks.

