Love’s Travel Stops opens in Hazen, Arkansas

Love's Travel Stops is now serving customers in Hazen, AR, thanks to a new travel stop that opened Thursday. The location adds 65 jobs to Prairie County and 111 truck, 97 car and three RV parking spots.

"We're excited to add another Love's location in Arkansas," said Tom Love, executive chairman and founder of Love's. "The location in Hazen closes a gap for drivers between Little Rock and Memphis and gives them a great option to stop for quality service, snacks and coffee among other things."

There are now 13 Love's locations in Arkansas. The Hazen location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities for customers to enjoy such as: Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza, Subway, 10 diesel bays, seven showers, on-site Speedco that is opening soon, laundry facilities, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks, Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics and CAT scales.

In honor of the grand opening, Love's will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to the community which will be split between Hazen High School and Hazen Elementary School.