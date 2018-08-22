Menu
diesel pump
Fuel

Fuel prices recede at pumps across the nation

While diesel and gasoline prices continue to fall from 2018's Memorial Day highs, the cost of fuel is still much higher than it was 52 weeks ago.

Diesel and gasoline prices continue to inch down across the country as summer wanes, according to data released Monday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The national average for on-highway diesel is down to $3.207 per gallon. That is down 2.2 cents from last week and down 8.1 cents from the 2018 high of $3.288 on May 28. But there's a long way to go to get back to 2017 prices – this week's national average is 61.1 cents higher than the same week a year ago.

On the gasoline side, the average U.S. price is down to $2.821 per gallon, according to EIA. That is down 1 cent from last week and down 14.1 cents from the 2018 high of $2.962 on May 28. This week's price is 46.1 cents higher than the average price for gasoline this week in 2017.

The Rocky Mountains was the only region in the U.S. to see an increase in average fuel prices this week: Gasoline was up 1.9 cents to $2.963. (Diesel in the Rocky Mountains was down 0.9 cents this week.)

Here is a look at the week-over-week on-highway diesel prices in every region of the U.S., as EIA reported on Monday night:

  • East Coast: $3.207 (down 1.2¢)
    • New England: $3.261 (down 0.4¢)
    • Central Atlantic: $3.380 (down 0.7¢)
    • Lower Atlantic: $3.076 (down 1.5¢)
  • Midwest: $3.129 (down 1¢)
  • Gulf Coast: $2.981 (down 0.9¢)
  • Rocky Mountain: $3.349 (down 0.9¢)
  • West Coast: $3.706 (down 0.8¢)
    • West Coast less California: $3.423 (down 0.2¢)
    • California: $3.929 (down 1.3¢)

Here's a look at gasoline prices per gallon by region and how they changed this week:

  • East Coast: $2.777 (down 2.6¢)
    • New England: $2.863 (down 1.9¢)
    • Central Atlantic: $2.910 (down 1.7¢)
    • Lower Atlantic: $2.670 (down 3.3¢)
  • Midwest: $2.730 (down 1.8¢)
  • Gulf Coast: $2.568 (down 1.8¢)
  • Rocky Mountain: $2.963 (up 1.9¢)
  • West Coast: $3.307 (down 2.2¢)
    • West Coast less California: $3.118 (down 1.4¢)
    • California: $3.462 (down 2.9¢)

 

TAGS: Trucking Numbers News
