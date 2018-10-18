Diesel prices continue to climb across U.S.

On-highway diesel prices continue to climb across the nation while gasoline buyers got a bit of a reprieve from increasing prices at the pump, according to figures released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) this week.

The national average for U.S. on-highway diesel is up 0.9 cents this week to $3.394 per gallon, which marks the third week in a row of breaking the previous 2018 high price for diesel. This week's national diesel average is 60.7 cents more than it was a year ago.

For the eighth week in a row, every region of the U.S. has an average on-highway diesel price of more than $3 per gallon – ranging from $3.172 on the Gulf Coast to $3.880 on the West Coast. Every U.S. region but the Midwest (which saw no change) saw increases in diesel prices this past week. The biggest diesel price increase was in Lower Atlantic (up 2.9 cents). California, which saw a 0.2 cent decrease, still boasts the most expensive diesel per gallon at $4.109.

After weeks of increases, gasoline prices at the pump took a dip this past week, falling 2.4 cents to $2.879 – that's 8.3 cents less than 2018's national high average price of $2.962 per gallon on Memorial Day. This week's national gasoline average price is 39 cents more than it was this week in 2017.

Every region in the U.S. except the West Coast and Gulf Coast saw its gasoline pump prices decrease this past week. The biggest dip was in the Midwest, where prices fell 6.4 cents. The West Coast ($3.494) is the only region with gasoline averaging more than $3 per gallon.

Here is a look at the week-over-week on-highway diesel prices in every region of the U.S., as EIA reported on Monday night:

East Coast: $3.383 (up 2.2¢)

$3.400 (up 1.0¢) West Coast: $3.880 (up 1.4¢) West Coast less California: $3.591 (up 3.3¢) California: $4.109 (down 0.2¢)

Here's a look at gasoline prices per gallon by region and how they changed this week: