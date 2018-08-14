Toyo launches two new fuel-efficient long haul tires

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has launched two new fuel fuel-efficient "super singles," the Nanoenergy M675 long-haul drive tire and the Nanoenergy M175 long-haul trailer tire.

Both products feature new low-rolling resistance tread compounds and are SmartWay verified, the company said. The M175 and M675 super singles feature proprietary Nano Balance Technology which contributes to more precisely arranged molecules in the tread compound of the tire. The result is a low-rolling-resistance tread compound that minimizes fuel consumption while improving grip, especially in wet conditions. The M675 drive tire has a six-groove design and 24/32” tread depth, while the seven-groove M175 free-rolling trailer tire has a tread depth of 13/32”.

These two products also incorporate Toyo Tires’ e-balance technology, which minimizes service growth of the tread profile. The result is a reduction in irregular wear and an increase in overall longevity. Thanks to their combination of materials and design technologies, the M675 and M175 are amongst the most fuel-efficient in the Toyo Tires commercial tire line-up.

“Fleets are looking to improve fuel efficiency without giving up original tread life. The M175 and M675 from Toyo Tires provide both,” said Mike Graber, director of sales, commercial tires, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “The result is a lower cost per mile and an improved bottom line for our customers.”

To learn more about these new Nanoenergy super singles from Toyo Tires visit.