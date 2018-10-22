Menu
Ridewell suspensions Ridewell
Ridewell Suspension's RSS-233T-20K Mid-Mount Disc Brake.
Equipment

Ridewell extends truck, trailer product lines

Ridewell Suspensions recently revised and expanded the 233-20K truck and trailer product lines to better serve customer needs.

Both lines now feature expanded availability for galvanized components, and the trailer drum brake models have a new cross channel and hanger design.

The 233-20K truck suspension family also offers expanded options for a factory-integrated, pre-plumbed air tank kit, and the 233-20K Roll Off line now includes a narrow option for an easier fit onto the vehicle frame. 

The 233T-20K trailer line added a bridge between the air springs to simplify installation. To reduce maintenance, the trailer line also was updated with Huck fasteners. A new cross channel and hanger design for the drum brake models highlights new pivot connection hardware, reducing the fasteners needed per suspension. All models requiring air springs placed away from the frame will include a bridge.

 

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Powerloop
Uber Freight launches trailer leasing platform
Oct 19, 2018
inside cab
Cab Sweet Cab
Oct 18, 2018
inside tanker
The freight end
Oct 18, 2018
Gabriel HD Answer Garage
New Gabriel HD Answer Garage offers rewards, training for shock service shops
Oct 18, 2018