Ridewell extends truck, trailer product lines

Ridewell Suspensions recently revised and expanded the 233-20K truck and trailer product lines to better serve customer needs.

Both lines now feature expanded availability for galvanized components, and the trailer drum brake models have a new cross channel and hanger design.

The 233-20K truck suspension family also offers expanded options for a factory-integrated, pre-plumbed air tank kit, and the 233-20K Roll Off line now includes a narrow option for an easier fit onto the vehicle frame.

The 233T-20K trailer line added a bridge between the air springs to simplify installation. To reduce maintenance, the trailer line also was updated with Huck fasteners. A new cross channel and hanger design for the drum brake models highlights new pivot connection hardware, reducing the fasteners needed per suspension. All models requiring air springs placed away from the frame will include a bridge.