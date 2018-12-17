Menu
PACCAR recognizes Dana Inc as top-performing supplier

Dana Incorporated recently was recognized by PACCAR as a 2018 Supplier Performance Management Achiever in North America.

Suppliers are evaluated on 17 cross-functional key performance indicators in the areas of product development, operations support and business alignment with PACCAR's objectives.

“We value the long-standing partnership we have with PACCAR and are honored to be recognized as a top-performing supplier,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies and Aftermarket. “As the only driveline supplier to be named as a top supplier, this award is a demonstration of the commitment of our team to align closely with our customers to achieve their business objectives.”

PACCAR is a global technology player in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. 

Dana supplies PACCAR with a range of Spicer drive and steer axles, steering shafts, and driveshaft assemblies, as well as Victor Reinz engine gaskets.

 

