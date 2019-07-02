Menu
070219 ezoildrainvalve.png Photo: EZ OIL DRAIN VALVE
Equipment

A new way to change oil

FleetPride has begun to offer the EZ Oil Drain Valve with optional hose connectors, which are sold separately. The new valve replaces an existing drain plug for faster, cleaner, and easier oil changes, eliminating hassle and the need for special tools. According to the company, just turn the lever of the nickel-plated brass ball valve to drain the engine oil. 

When it’s time for an oil change, just lift the lever and give it a quarter turn to open. To close, return the lever back to its original locked position. Screw in the optional hose end and connect a hose to drain the oil to a remote receptacle.

For routine oil analysis, a small sample of oil can be drained from the valve even without shutting off the engine.

The EZ Oil Drain Valve is available for all engines with 30 different sizes to fit cars, pickups, vans, motor homes, HD trucks, buses, construction equipment, and lawn mowers. It is being installed at the factory level on many of the major vehicles/equipment manufacturers and is now available at all FleetPride stores nationwide.

 

