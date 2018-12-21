Menu
12.20.18 Burch Tank parts store_2.jpg
Equipment

New location for Burch Tank Parts Store

The company wants to make it convenient for all customers to access parts for their tanks.

Burch Tank customers can now enjoy better access to Burch Tank parts with its new parts store in Mt. Pleasant, MI. The new location is housed on the same campus as the manufacturing and headquarter location.

Burch Parts Store was formerly located at 5776 Venture Way in Mt. Pleasant. The company’s new facility is located at 2145 Enterprise Drive. The parts store will be stocked with all major wear items needed to keep Burch Tanks up and running along with parts for other brands. 

“Moving to the new location allows customers to stop and see the manufacturing facility, while picking up parts for their tanks. It gives employees more opportunities to interact with all customers. It also helps to stream line the manufacturing process by not having to travel so far to supply parts to the manufacturing floor.” according to Jeff Harrison, CEO of Burch Tank and Truck, Inc. “This is a win, win for customers and employees.”

