Firestone FD711
Firestone FD711 tire.
New Firestone tire features 'aggressive traction' for on/off-highway

Engineered for durable, long-lasting performance in high-scrub and high-traction applications, Bridgestone says the Firestone FD711 tire offers solid grip, long wear and enhanced retread capability.

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has expanded its Firestone commercial truck tire portfolio with the launch of Firestone FD711 drive tire.

Engineered for durable, long-lasting performance in high-scrub and high-traction applications, Bridgestone says the Firestone FD711 tire offers solid grip, long wear and enhanced retread capability. The tire is recommended for a wide range of applications including long and regional haul service, pickup-and-delivery service and light-to-moderate on/off-highway environments.

“At Bridgestone, we strive to offer a diverse range of products to meet the unique and evolving needs of our customers,” said Ed Emch, brand manager, Firestone and Dayton, commercial group, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “We recognized long and regional haul fleets need an aggressive, durable tire that provides solid grip in rain, mud and snow. The Firestone FD711 tire provides customers with a reliable tire solution backed by a trusted brand.”

Key features of the Firestone FD711 tire include:  

  • Open shoulder design and aggressive tread blocks to provide exceptional traction and grip;
  • Staggered tread block design and tough tread compounds to provide superior wear and abrasion resistance for ultra-long tread life;
  • Slow wearing cap compound with a cool-running base to protect the tire’s casing from damaging heat; and
  • Four-belt construction to combat casing penetration for improved durability and retread capability.

The Firestone FD711 tire is available in 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 sizes in the U.S. and Canada. It is backed by the Firestone 90-day Buy and Try Guarantee, as part of the Firestone brand’s promise to deliver durable, dependable tires that get the job done.

