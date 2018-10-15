Martin Engineering vibrators go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Following the success of its 2017 campaign, the provider of bulk material handling technologies is repeating its Cougar Cares fundraising program for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Manufacturing a limited-edition series of Cougar brand DC truck vibrators painted in the iconic pink color, Martin Engineering plans to donate $50 from the sale of every unit to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

“With breast cancer having touched the lives of so many of our employees and customers, we wanted to create a lasting program to help support patients and families,” said Mark Huhn, director of the vibration products business group. “The Cougar Cares program raises awareness and the importance of early detection. Just like last year, we’re proud to be joined by our friends at Bonnell Industries, who have built an entirely pink truck equipped with a pink vibrator.”

Martin Engineering The program helped inspire Bonnell Industries to build a pink truck to show its support.

Delivering serious power in a small package, Cougar brand 12- and 24-volt DC truck vibrators provide up to 3,700 pounds (16.5 kN) of vibratory force to improve the unloading of wet, sticky, fibrous or even frozen material. Sealed ball bearings eliminate lubrication requirements, enabling low amp draw, longer run times and a longer equipment life for faster and more complete unloading compared to similar units on the market.

Since 1982, the Susan G. Komen foundation has invested more than $2.9 billion in developing breast cancer research. With treatment options, community outreach, advocacy and other programs in more than 60 countries, the organization has played a critical role in virtually every major advance fighting against breast cancer – transforming how the world talks about and treats the disease and helping millions of breast cancer patients become cancer survivors.

Martin Engineering The high-gloss coating helps repel buildup of road dust and other contaminants.

For years, the Susan G. Komen mission has inspired the passionate employees at Martin Engineering to engage in grass roots efforts, including a team participating in the Peoria Memorial Race for the

Cure, a Martin Race for the Cure in the company’s home town of Neponset, raffles and bake sales, with proceeds going to the foundation.

“Before she married Stan Komen, she was Susan Goodman, both of which are well-known families in the Peoria area,” explained Martin Engineering Chairman Ed Peterson. “But we are more than geographically linked, we are both vested in a common community and a cause.”

Martin Engineering Fitting most standard mounting assemblies, the vibrators require minimal space.

Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women. It is estimated that about 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get the disease at some point. The strides in awareness, testing and treatment of the disease has made it survivable if discovered early and treated promptly. Early intervention is most effective, so regular mammograms remain the fundamental screening test.

Now the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer, the Susan G. Komen foundation is the only organization that addresses the disease on multiple fronts such as groundbreaking research, community health, global outreach and public policy initiatives to deliver the greatest impact.

The success is in the numbers, with deaths from breast cancer declining by 38 percent between 1989-2014, and Martin Engineering is proud to contribute to the organization’s ongoing success.