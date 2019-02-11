Menu
Equipment

A look at Ford's 2020 F-Series Super Duty trucks

F-250_King_Ranch_interior
Start Slideshow
Check out the new 2020 Ford Super Duty F-250, F-350 and F-450 pickup trucks.

The 2020 Ford Super Duty F-Series trucks, expected to be delivered to dealers later this year, include a lot of upgrades for the popular pickup trucks. 

Improvements include new gas and diesel engines, an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, chassis upgrades, exterior and interior design updates, and smart advanced technology in towing, payload and connectivity.

A new Ford-designed and Ford-built 7.3-liter V8 joins the standard 6.2-liter V8 in Super Duty’s gas engine stable. The Ford-designed and Ford-built third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 is upgraded to deliver more power and torque. An all-new Ford-designed and Ford-built 10-speed heavy-duty TorqShift automatic transmission is paired with the 7.3-liter V8 and third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8.

You can read more about the new F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks in our previous story about the launch in Detroit. And you can check out a lot of photos from inside and out of the trucks in this photo gallery. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Trucks News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
1.31.19 goodyear endurance lhs closeup.png
Goodyear: Endurance LHS is long on miles
Feb 05, 2019
1.22.19 JOST image.jpg
JOST air slide fifth wheel now standard on Peterbilt Model 579 trucks
Jan 23, 2019
1.3.19 Kenworth Human Trafficking T680.jpg
'Everyday Heroes' Kenworth T680 auction supports truckers against trafficking
Jan 04, 2019
Stoneridge
FMCSA to allow use of Stoneridge's camera system in place of mirrors
Dec 31, 2018