Kenworth adds Alcoa Dura-Black wheels with new style

Kenworth now offers the new Alcoa Dura-Black wheels with alternative styling for Kenworth heavy and medium duty conventional truck models.

According to Alcoa, the Alcoa Dura-Black wheels provide the same advantages as all lightweight Alcoa forged aluminum wheels, making them lighter and stronger than steel wheels to improve payload and fuel efficiency while increasing resale value over the life of the vehicle.

Both sides of the wheels are treated for flexibility of mounting in steer or drive position. The two-tone rim flange and mounting surface provide a premium appearance and enhanced protection during mounting and while in use.

Beyond the surface, each wheel rim flange and mounting surface appears bright, and in contrast to the wheel’s matte black face. The wheels also feature a color-matched valve stem and Alcoa one-piece hub cover system, and a precision laser-etched logo.

Alcoa Dura-Black wheels are available in popular sizes, including 22.5 inches by 8.25, 9 and 12.25 inches, and 24.5 x 8.25 inches.