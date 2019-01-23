JOST air slide fifth wheel now standard on Peterbilt Model 579 trucks

Peterbilt has selected the JOST JSK37 12” inboard air slide fifth wheel as standard on its Model 579 Class 8 truck. The base of the new JOST JSK37 inboard slider is 23 lbs. lighter than previous models allowing for increased payloads and higher profitability for fleets.



“We are pleased that Peterbilt has made the lightweight slider JSK37 standard on their Model 579 trucks,” commented George Smith, senior account manager for JOST International. “In addition to the weight savings Peterbilt customers will realize, they will also experience other benefits of JOST fifth wheels that include ease of use, infinite adjustment possibilities, and reliability.”

JOST International

JOST’s fifth wheels have only four moving parts. The positive coupling design ensures a true connection. Upon contact, the spring-loaded steel locking bar automatically slides into position securing the kingpin. JOST offers a five-year warranty on its durable cast ductile iron top plates.