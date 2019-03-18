International LT, RH trucks will offer factory-install option for FlowBelow tractor aero system

ATLANTA. Tractor-mounted aerodynamic products maker FlowBelow Aero announced that its Tractor AeroKit system will be offered starting this spring as a factory-installed option on the International LT Series' MPG Fuel Efficiency Package. The system can also be factory-installed on new LT as well as RH Series regional-haul trucks through International dealers.

The companies made the announcement here at the American Trucking Associations' annual Technology & Maintenance Council meeting here in Atlanta.

In October, International Truck announced it'd added FlowBelow wheel covers to the new MPG Package available for the LT Series. The package also includes chassis skirts, a roof fairing, cab extenders, and an optional bumper valance.

The next-level-up MPG Fuel Efficiency Package, which will be available this spring, includes all of the standard MPG Fuel Efficiency Package elements plus predictive cruise control and the FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit system.

International Truck will warranty FlowBelow products included in the MPG Fuel Efficiency Package, and it will additionally be offered for aftermarket purchase through all International Truck dealers in the United States and Canada.

"The new International LT has proven to be one of the most technologically advanced, fuel-efficient trucks available," said Gordon Virginski, vice president of OEM and dealer programs at FlowBelow Aero. "With the addition of the FlowBelow products on LT and RH Series trucks, we are providing fleets with even higher fuel efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership."