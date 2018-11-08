Goodyear offers 10% discount on tires for military members, first responders

This Veterans Day, Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers are showing thanks and appreciation to those who serve by offering 10% off Goodyear, Dunlop and Kelly brand commercial truck tires to all active and retired U.S. military members and first responders with valid IDs.

With nearly 200 Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers across the United States, qualifying customers must purchase their tires and schedule their appointments between Nov. 9-11, and installations must take place by Nov. 16.

Goodyear The new Goodyear Endurance LHS long haul tire steer tire is available as part of this promotion.

“We are grateful and humbled by the men and women who serve our country,” said Frank Payne, director, Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers. “We look forward to expressing our appreciation for these extraordinary individuals as they travel the roads and highways of the United States, hauling and delivering important products and services.”

Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations also will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free automobile “Checks for Vets” and up to 10% off consumer tires (Goodyear, Kelly or Dunlop brands) to active and retired U.S. military members and first responders with valid IDs, from Nov. 9-11.