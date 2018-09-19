Menu
Giti Photo: Giti
Equipment

Giti introduces new truck tires for North America

Giti Tire introduced two all-position and two drive-position mixed service commercial truck tires for the North American market. 

The company said the GAM851 features: deep-tread design that resists tread tearing and enhanced casing construction for better handing. Likewise, the GAM835 has an optimized tread width ratio that delivers uniform block stiffness for even wear and long mileage. 

Additionally, the GDM635 features ultra-wide tread and deep grooves for long service life, while the GDM686 has a big block and wide groove design for stability. 

“Mixed service tires must perform on the road and in the toughest off-road conditions,” said Armand Allaire, executive vice president of commercial sales for Giti Tire (USA).

TAGS: News
