Dana's Spicer AdvanTEK axle system up for PACE award

Dana Incorporated recently was named a 2019 Automotive News PACE Award finalist for its “ultra-efficient” Spicer AdvanTEK axle system.

The PACE Awards serve as a benchmark for innovation and honor automotive suppliers for technical advancement, innovation and dedication to excellence.

Dana’s ultra-efficient Spicer AdvanTEK axle system sets a new standard for axle efficiency, reaching a full 30-percent greater efficiency than previous best-in-class technology. The solution addresses the energy losses related to oil churning, and gear and bearing friction to increase efficiency, while maintaining durability and noise, vibration and harshness performance.

“Dana is committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the demand for efficiency and power, two of the leading needs of our customers,” said Bob Pyle, president of Dana light vehicle driveline technologies.

“This is the eighth consecutive year that Dana has been named a finalist for this prestigious award, which is a testament to our global team’s technology expertise, collaboration and focus on pushing the limits of what is possible.”

In total, Dana has earned five PACE Awards, most recently in 2017 for its Victor Reinz multi-layer steel transmission pump gasket.

The 2019 PACE Award finalists were announced Oct. 12 at the SAE Detroit Section’s annual Global Leadership Conference held at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. Winners will be named April 8, 2019, at the Max M. and Marjorie Fisher Music Center in Detroit.