Dana expanding Spicer Select all-make drivetrain offerings

Dana Incorporated recently expanded its Spicer Select all-makes drivetrain portfolio to include popular u-joints for commercial-vehicle applications and new u-joint strap kits.

With the addition of the strap kits, Dana says the Spicer Select offering provides a complete u-joint replacement package for a significant portion of over-the-road and vocational applications.

“The expansion of the Spicer Select portfolio allows aftermarket distributors to better address the needs of customers with aging vehicles by offering replacement parts designed specifically for them,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana commercial driveline technologies and aftermarket. “When installing a new u-joint, Dana recommends replacing the supporting hardware to ensure safety and maximum durability.

“The addition of the strap kits for the Spicer Select product line enables distributors to offer a complete replacement kit for customers.”

Available through traditional aftermarket channels, Spicer Select offers a practical replacement alternative for aging vehicles. Spicer Select drivetrain products are Dana-engineered and -tested aftermarket products manufactured by a network of carefully selected partners. The comprehensive development and manufacturing process ensures products provide proper fit, function and reliable performance, the company said.

Dana’s Spicer Select u-joint and strap kit replacement offerings cover the following driveshaft series:

Spicer 1710/1760 Series

Spicer 1810 Series

Spicer 1610 Series (u-joints only)

Additionally, the strap kits are available for Spicer SPL170 and SPL250 driveshafts.

Spicer Select drivetrain products are backed by a comprehensive warranty and supported by Dana’s aftermarket team.

For program information, visit SpicerParts.com/SpicerSelect. For part numbers, ordering, and availability, visit DanaAftermarket.com.