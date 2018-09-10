Bridgestone recalls some commercial tires made this summer

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations and Bridgestone Canada have recalled four commercial tire models made between June 10 and 30 and sold in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tires are all-position, wide-base radials in size 425/65R22.5.

The specific tires recalled are:



—Firestone FS818 tires with date codes 2318 and 2418;



—Bridgestone M854 tires with date codes 2418 and 2518;



—Bridgestone M860A tires with date code 2518; and



—Bridgestone M864 tires with date codes 2318 and 2418.

The risk of the tires in this case relates to an endurance test they may not pass, Bridgestone noted. Steel body cords in the tires could be exposed, deteriorate, and possibly lead to rapid air loss, which could mean increased risk of a crash if the vehicle they're on is moving.



This is a voluntary noncompliance recall and there are no known accidents or injuries due to deficiencies with these tires, Bridgestone stressed.



The company added that Firestone FS818, Bridgestone M854, Bridgestone M860A, and Bridgestone M864 commercial truck tires manufactured outside of the June 10-30 window meet regulatory requirements and are not part of the recall.



Bridgestone is notifying regulatory agencies, fleets, dealers, and others of the recall. The company will replace all eligible recalled tires with a comparable Bridgestone or Firestone commercial tire of the same size and type at no charge.



Bridgestone urged owners of tires subject to the recall to contact their authorized Bridgestone tire dealer or company-owned service center to arrange verification and replacement. You can find an authorized Bridgestone dealer at https://commercial.bridgestone.com/en-us/index.



Customers in the U.S. and Mexico with questions about the recall can call Bridgestone Technical Service at (800) 847-3272, and Canadian customers with questions can call Bridgestone Canada Technical Service at (800) 267-1318; select option 7.