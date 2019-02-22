Bendix Wingman Fusion standard on International Truck's on-highway lineup

International Truck now offers Bendix Wingman Fusion, an integration of advanced safety technologies, as standard equipment on its full line of on-highway tractors including the LoneStar, LT Series and RH Series trucks.

Wingman Fusion is Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems' flagship collision-mitigation technology integrating radar, camera, and the vehicle's brake system into a driver-assistance system that delivers driver alerts and interventions to help mitigate rear-end collisions, rollovers, and loss-of-control situations.

Wingman Fusion combines and cross-checks information from sensors that are working together, according to Bendix, to reduce false alerts and interventions "significantly." With the system, those interventions can include autonomous emergency braking to avoid, for example, a vehicle ahead the truck is about to rear-end.

"Partnering with Bendix to make Fusion standard on all of International Truck's [highway] heavy-duty vehicles makes for an important joint contribution to make North American roadways safer for everyone," said Jim Nachtman, director of heavy-duty marketing at International.

Bendix said Wingman Fusion delivers enhanced rear-end collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control along with too-close following distance alerts, stationary object alerts, lane-departure warning, speeding alerts and braking on stationary vehicles while also prioritizing alerts to help reduce driver distraction.

Event-based data—including video—can be wirelessly transmitted for driver coaching and analysis by fleet safety personnel. Other options include blind-spot detection that helps drivers address vehicles in their blind spots that may not be visible in their mirrors. The forward-facing camera of Wingman Fusion is powered by the Mobileye System-on-Chip EyeQ processor with "state-of-the-art" vision algorithms.

Since the introduction of Bendix Wingman Fusion in 2015, International Truck has offered the technology as an option for all on-highway models. The system is also available as an option on International's medium-duty lineup, including the International MV Series, HV Series, HX Series and new CV Series trucks.