Professional truck drivers play an essential role in moving our world, from raw materials to building supplies, food, and fuel. Volvo Trucks North America’s latest film, “The Movers” pays tribute to the men and women.
Volvo Trucks thanks professional truck drivers

The film supports the many roles a driver plays in the world.

Leading up to National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 9 to 15, in the U.S., Volvo Trucks North America is rolling out a new film titled “The Movers,” a tribute to the men and women who literally move our world as professional truck drivers.

"Professional truck drivers play a crucial role in almost every aspect of our daily lives, safely transporting the food, fuel, and consumer goods that sustain us and make life comfortable,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “I would like to see a greater appreciation of the truck driver profession because they have a vast effect on North America’s economic strength. As a truck OEM we are committed to actively contributing to help improve the perception throughout society.”

The script, below, and video footage throughout the film underscore the essential job of professional truck drivers and the role they play helping support many aspects of life:

"You’re out there, day in and day out. Sometimes near, and sometimes far from home, and sometimes you make your home on the road.

It’s not easy, but it’s necessary.

You’re a mom, a dad, a best friend. You’re a professional driver; a mover of our economy.

Raw materials, building supplies, food, and fuel:

All the things that make life comfortable – that make life possible

No matter the distance, no matter the load, you get the job done, safely and on time.

Thank you for moving our world."

