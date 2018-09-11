Trucking Moves America Forward celebrates America’s truck drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF), the industry-wide education and image movement, released its campaign for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. TMAF will thank the professional truck drivers on the road, as well as educate the public about the important contributions that truck drivers make and encourage them to #ThankATrucker.

“During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, we thank the professional truck drivers who travel 4.5 billion collective miles each year to safely deliver the essential goods that help us live,” said Kevin Burch, co-chairman of TMAF and president of Jet Express, Inc. “This week, we celebrate the drivers – the faces of our industry – and remind the public to appreciate and #ThankATrucker.”

TMAF is recognizing America’s 3.5 million dedicated truck drivers through multiple communications channels this year. Billboard advertisements will appear along interstates throughout the country to thank truck drivers while educating motorists. The billboards, which feature actual award-winning truck drivers from different states, depict the critical need for truck drivers in America, and how life’s essentials, such as food, gas, or medicine would not be possible without truck drivers making those deliveries.

The billboards will appear on highways in Baltimore, Md.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Reno, Nev.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Des Moines, Iowa; Conway, Ark.; Little Rock, Ark.; Charlotte, N.C.; Dallas, Texas; Nashville, Tenn.; Dayton, Ohio and Buffalo, N.Y.

TMAF will also thank drivers over the radio airwaves, including on iHeartRadio, Road Dog Trucking Radio on Sirius XM and Westwood One’s Red Eye Radio. TMAF published an op-ed titled, “Celebrating truck driver’s contributions to our country”.

As part of this year’s digital and advertising campaign, TMAF will share messages thanking drivers across its social media properties, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. The social media content will demonstrate the important and fun fall activities and events that America enjoys – all brought to us by a professional truck driver.