Snell Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner
Brian Snell in the TCA exhibit hall shortly after being named the Highway Angel of the year.
Drivers

Trucker Brian Snell named 'Highway Angel' of the year

LAS VEGAS. Brian Snell, a truck driver for Pottle’s Transportation, was named the Highway Angel of the Year by the Truckload Carriers Association.

Snell, a resident of Merrimack, NH, was honored for rescuing a trapped motorist from a crushed vehicle moments before the car caught fire in the early morning hours of June 8, 2018. He also is credited with saving a dog who was trapped in another vehicle after that driver had passed away from his injuries.

The incident took place on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts. After spotting the accident, he first blocked the road because the woman’s car did not have lights on. The former paramedic then began trying to resuscitate the unconscious woman.

Shortly thereafter, he grabbed his fire extinguisher and began extinguishing flames from an engine fire that had started. He continued to assist after emergency personnel arrived, including saving the life of that dog, which was later returned the deceased man’s family.

Snell is a veteran of the Marine Corps and also worked as a rescue worker on Sept. 11, 2001 at Ground Zero. He fought back tears as he accepted the award during TCA’s annual conference.

“We’re all called upon to be that good Samaritan, and that’s what I was supposed to do,” he said.

EpicVue is the sponsor TCA’s Highway Angel program.

TAGS: News
