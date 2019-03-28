TMAF’s polling results on industry perception, celebrates five-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE. Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF), the industry-wide education and image movement, released the results of a national poll and detailed five years of progress, in a press conference during their fifth anniversary at the 2019 Mid-America Trucking Show.

TMAF commissioned new research last month to determine perceptions of the industry from the motoring public. The results confirm that the industry has been successful in shifting public perception toward a more positive image. Key findings include:

67% of American drivers have a favorable view of the trucking industry. This was nearly the same as 2015 at 68%.

74% of American drivers believe the trucking industry plays a very important role in the nation’s economy, up from 71% in 2015.

70% of motorists are overwhelmingly positive about the trucking industry’s safety record; the same in 2015.

86% view trucking as a career versus a temporary job, the same as 2015.

A growing percentage of American motorists, 57%, believe that trucks move more freight than railroads or airplanes, an increase from 49% in 2015.

Though a small percentage of motorists have seen, heard or read information about TMAF, of those who have, 83% have a more favorable view of the industry.

The online survey, conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, surveyed 800 American adults with driver’s licenses from February 14-18, 2019, and it compared results from a replicated survey from 2015. A breakdown of the research findings, including verbatim responses, can be found at TruckingMovesAmerica.com.

“We’re proud of the milestones we’ve accomplished in five years. Our latest poll shows that more Americans recognize that truck drivers are hardworking professionals who work diligently to safely deliver our goods on time,” Kevin Burch, co-chairman of TMAF and president of Jet Express Inc., said. “Motorists have a much more positive view of the industry now, describing truck drivers as the ‘backbone of our country.’ Americans also understand the industry plays a very important role in the country’s economy.”

“As we enter our fifth year of operation, we will extend our message more broadly through our outreach and education efforts to reach more of the motoring public and aim to shift public perception even further,” Burch added.

During the press conference, a video highlighted TMAF’s accomplishments over five years since its inception, including:

200 donors

3,410 subscribers

240 trailer wraps on the road, reaching a total of 38.4 billion Americans each year

More than 344 million advertising impressions

More than 200 earned media placements totaling 162 million impressions

16, 276 Facebook followers; 4,586 Twitter followers; 1,100 Instagram followers

24 blog posts

TMAF’s 2018 accomplishments are showcased in their newly released 2018 Annual Report titled “Miles in a Movement: Advancing the image of the trucking industry.” To view the report, visit the website or click here. An infographic that summarizes the report is included online.

Highlights of TMAF’s accomplishments in 2018 alone include:

35 million billboard impressions and 385K social media impressions during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

47 earned media stories and placed 11 op-eds, resulting in 35.5 million print impressions.

254 million radio listener impressions.

16,000 Facebook followers; 4,500 Twitter followers

116% growth on Instagram; 79% growth on LinkedIn.

Mascot Safety Sammy traveled across the U.S. and helped TMAF reach more than 130,000 attendees at events.