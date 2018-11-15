Spotlight on an American Trucker: Roshann George

What is the make and model(s) of trucks and/or trailers you use in your business?

Mine and Mayor’s tractors are 2004 Freightliner Century and a 2001 Freightliner Century.

Do you have regularly scheduled routes or on-demand delivery?

We have a mixture of regularly scheduled loads with direct freight customers, plus on-demand freight through both direct ship customers and brokers, and fill in the holes with spot-market load-board freight. So we’re busy.

What is the biggest business challenge you face with your trucking company?

Non-knowledgeable competition which drives down hauling rates, and maintaining constant rates that are profitable.

How is maintenance for your trucks handled? Your own shop or jobbed out?

We use the Bosselman Boss Shop in Indianapolis or do our own maintenance when possible.

How are major repairs handled? Your own shop or jobbed out?

We take our equipment to the local OEM for all major repairs or anything concerning access to the ECM.

What are your mileage/time intervals on preventive maintenance?

On all our road trucks, we service them every 12,000 to 15,000 miles. On the tractor, we hold back in reserve and for emergency loads, and we service once every quarter.

How do you ensure good mileage from tires?

We use Ironman Tires and maintain the correct air pressures.

How do you determine when it’s time to replace a truck or trailer?

We are a repair and maintain operation. By having a spare truck that we can lend to our owner-operators, they can have their truck repaired for far less than the cost to replace it in the majority of cases.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

Number one is being our own boss. Number two is I love to negotiate our rates with customers and brokers, which empowers me to protect the revenue for our company and our lease operators.

What does your trucking company do best?

Customer service through on time pickup and delivery that is uneventful. We strive to have the highest top-quality work ethic.