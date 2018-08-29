Southern Recipe's 'Pedal to the Kettle' contest asks drivers for cab recipes

Pork rind brand Southern Recipe will honor the more than 3.5 million truck drivers who travel nearly 400 billion miles each year with its seventh Annual Truck Driver Appreciation campaign, Pedal to the Kettle. In this year’s contest, the brand will draw awareness to the growing trend of “cooking in cabs,” as truck drivers make moves towards a healthier lifestyle.

“Eating healthy while on the road can be a tricky feat. With so many options for fast food, health issues can become a big problem for truck drivers,” said Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing at Southern Recipe and Rudolph Foods. “Truck drivers play such a vital role in the food industry. Last year, we worked hard to help St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund to raise awareness and support trucker drivers. This year, we aim to make an even deeper impact, while also driving awareness of what life on the road is really like.”

From Aug. 1 through Sept. 15, truck drivers, families, and consumers are invited to learn more about Truck Driver Appreciation Week and pork rinds at PorkRinds.com while voting on their favorite “cab recipes.” In doing so, visitors will earn a chance to win $2,000 and a Southern Recipe meal kit. Each vote submitted will go a long way to help the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) earn a $2,500 donation.

Winners will be announced, and the charity donation will occur after Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 9-15. Through this campaign, it is the brand’s and SCF’s hope to help everyone in the U.S. understand the importance that this segment of our society plays in bringing the food we eat every day to America’s tables – and the challenges they encounter as a result. The recipe sweepstakes make the conversation accessible for all consumers – inside and out – of the truck driving community.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Southern Recipe again this year and support our road warriors,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development at St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund. “We hope the community supports this year’s campaign in a big way. This is a fun way to give back and show what life on the road really looks like."