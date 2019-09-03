Skip navigation
Menu
083019 kenworth top four rookie veteran.jpg Photo: Kenworth
From left: Steve Harris from Stevens Transport, Wade Bumgarner from Veriha Trucking, Christopher Bacon from TMC Transportation, and Joseph Campbell from Roehl Transport.
Drivers

Search narrows for top rookie military veteran truck driver

‘Driving for Excellence Award’ winner to receive Kenworth T680.

Kenworth and FASTPORT Trucking Track Mentoring Program along with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program has narrowed the search for America’s top rookie military veteran down to four finalists who have made the successful transition from active duty to driving for a commercial fleet.

For the fourth consecutive year, Kenworth will award the winner with a Kenworth T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper which features the complete PACCAR Powertrain with a PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR 12-speed automated transmission, and PACCAR 40K tandem axles to serve as the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program award. 

The top four, with their branches of service and employers, are:

  • Christopher Bacon, U.S. Marines, TMC Transportation
  • Wade Bumgarner, U.S. Navy, Veriha Trucking
  • Joseph Campbell, U.S. Marines and U.S. Army, Roehl Transport
  • Steve Harris, U.S. Marines, Stevens Transport

“Congratulations to finalists Christopher Bacon, Wade Bumgarner, Joseph Campbell and Steve Harris, and to the other six successful drivers who achieved Top 10 status in this year’s “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “We once again are providing a Kenworth T680 as the program’s top award in appreciation to our military veterans for their service.  It is important for the trucking industry to continue its efforts to offer support and career opportunities to our veterans.”

“This year’s four finalists had significant accomplishments in their military careers, and now are making excellent achievements as professional truck drivers. We urge the trucking industry and organizations across the United States to especially reach out to our veterans and help them make a smooth transition back into civilian life,” said Brad Bentley FASTPORT president.

Drivers were nominated by trucking companies that made a hiring commitment and pledge to hire veterans, by members of the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools or Commercial Vehicle Training Association-member school. 

All the drivers were recognized at the President George W. Bush Library during a tour and reception. The winner will be announced Dec. 6 in Washington, D.C. during a ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Washington, D.C.

TAGS: News Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
082819 atlantic storms (2).jpg
Dorian targeting Florida as hurricane after Puerto Rico run
Aug 30, 2019
082319 PrePass Runaway Truck Ramp Alert.jpg
In-cab alert system set up for Colorado Rockies
Aug 28, 2019
Truck stop
How to reduce idling and keep drivers happy while saving fuel
Aug 26, 2019
HOS
Waiting on HOS changes? It may still be a while
Aug 21, 2019