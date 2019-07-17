‘Relish’ free hot dogs for National Hot Dog Day

Relish today and “ketchup” tomorrow by taking a break today to savor a free hot dog from Pilot Flying J and Love's Travel Stops in celebration of National Hot Dog Day.

Guests who download or open the Pilot Flying J app on July 17, will find an exclusive offer to redeem for one free roller grill item, including 100% all-beef hot dogs, at any participating Pilot Flying J location. First-time users also will receive an additional free drink of their choice upon downloading the app.

In addition to Pilot Flying J, Love's and Schwab Meat Co. have partnered to give customers free hot dogs on Wednesday, July 17, at participating locations in 41 states. Customers who present this barcode at checkout can enjoy a free hot dog or roller grill item. Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item on Loves.com, the Love's Connect app or Love's social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn) from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 17. Registered Love's Connect users will receive a notification with the barcode.

“Let’s be ‘frank,” what could be better than a classic hot dog on a summer day? A free one!” said Shannon Johnson, vice president of innovation for Pilot Flying J. “Stop by any participating Pilot or Flying J location to redeem your offer for a free hot dog or grill item, top it off with your favorite fixings and fulfill that craving for a timeless American treat.”

Love's Travel Stops

Memorial Day through Labor Day not only marks the unofficial beginning and end of the summer vacation season, it signifies peak hot dog season. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans typically consume 7 billion hot dogs – or 818 hot dogs every second – during that period.

Guests who take advantage of the National Hot Dog Day promotion with Pilot Flying J can customize their free hot dog with extensive offerings of fresh cold toppings, ranging from sauerkraut to sliced jalapenos and banana peppers. The roller grill menu includes a variety of other “crave-able” options at select locations, including:

Jalapeno cheese hot dogs

Johnsonville grilled brats

Johnsonville country recipe sausages

Breakfast sausage links, available during breakfast hours

Love's roller grill items include Schwab's Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls and more. A full selection of complimentary toppings is also available.