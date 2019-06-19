Rand McNally releases updated Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas Line

Rand McNally’s Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas – the guide that helps truck drivers navigate North America – has launched updated editions just in time for the start of the summer.

The 2020 edition of the atlas – available in paperback, and a version with laminated pages and a spiral binding – released for sale today. The atlases are available at travel centers, in bookstores and on e-commerce stores, and at Rand McNally’s online store.

Despite the advancement of GPS services, professional drivers still count on the printed annual edition to provide the big picture and a fail-safe backup for truck-accessible routing, state trucking regulations, and cross-country tolling information.

“The Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas is an essential item that drivers keep in their truck cabs,” said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. “Although Rand McNally provides advanced fleet management and logistics technology, it’s also critical to our customers that we provide updated and upgraded atlases each year.”

This year, the atlases include: