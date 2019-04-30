Pilot Flying J hosts National Hiring Day this week

Pilot Flying J plans to hire some 5,000 new team members across its network of more than 750 travel centers in the U.S. and Canada in preparation for the summer travel season. To help conduct such a big recruiting effort, the company is hosting its first-ever “Hiring Day” on Thursday, May 2. They hope to bring on an average of ten new people per location. Locations in some states will be adding even more, including Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia.

Job seekers are invited to visit all Pilot and Flying J travel centers and Truck Care service centers on Thursday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. for on-the-spot interviews and information. To make it easier for candidates to learn more and apply wherever they are, the company also is offering virtual job tours and interviews at pilotflyingj.com/hiringday.

Open positions include Truck Care mechanics and certified technicians; professional drivers for fuel transport, DEF, crude and refined fuel; and travel center leadership, entry-level, part-time, and full-time roles in quick-service restaurants, deli, retail and maintenance. The company notes that “they are always looking for great talent” and qualified applicants will also be considered for future opportunities.

For technology candidates, Pilot Flying J is also hosting “Tech Night,” on May 2. It is a meet-and-greet event from 5-7 p.m. at the company’s support center and headquarters in Knoxville, TN. Interested individuals are invited to bring their resumes and meet the company’s IT leaders, enjoy light refreshments and learn more about the growing Technology Innovation department. The company plans to hire 55 professionals in technology fields, including mobile developers, data scientists, engineers and more.

“Making the decision to start a career at Pilot Flying J provides the opportunity to work hard, have fun and live up to one’s full potential, while also advancing professionally,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Flying J. “Hiring 5,000 enthusiastic team members to join our company in a wide array of positions across North America is an exciting challenge, especially during a time of low unemployment. To help candidates get a feel for our values and culture, learn about the great benefits we offer and find the right job opportunity, we can’t rely on standard outreach. That’s why we’re inviting everyone to join us on National Hiring Day.”