Pear Sports selected to develop a fitness and wellness platform for long-haul drivers

Pear Sports, creator of the Pear Health & Fitness Platform that delivers smart coaching technology, has partnered with Fitness Trucking to develop a fitness and wellness program to engage, coach, and measure health progress for the 3.5 million truck drivers in America.

According to the CDC, truck drivers have the highest rates of obesity for any occupation in the United States.

“Truck Drivers lead a challenging lifestyle and their life expectancy is among the lowest of any profession in the country,” said Siphiwe Baleka, CEO of Fitness Trucking. “The new Fitness Trucking powered by Pear is a powerful digital personalized coaching platform that includes my validated custom content specifically designed to boost the health of truck drivers.”

Fitness Trucking will provide smart coaching tools including custom training programs pushed to the truck drivers via their smartphones and smart watches. The workout and wellness content library is extensive and includes personalized fitness plans for improved strength, flexibility, cardio, guided meditation and more.

Fitness Trucking selected Pear’s adaptive content delivery system because it is the only platform that offers interactive visual and audio coaching for in-the-moment exercise instruction and inspiration,” added Baleka.

Remote tele-health features will allow a coach to program and send tailored workouts to individuals or groups anywhere, anytime. Furthermore, biometric analysis can track and encourage drivers’ progress towards goals.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fitness Trucking to develop the only smart, adaptive wellness coaching program specifically designed to support truck drivers and the trucking industry,” said Bob Allison, founder of Pear Sports. “Fitness Trucking is uniquely designed to address the specific challenges that truck drivers face, and we are confident that our new interactive coaching ecosystem will provide an integral tool in the fight to improve the overall wellness of America’s truckers.”