Nominations open for Pilot Flying J’s annual road warrior contest

Pilot Flying J’s annual Road Warrior program has returned and is accepting nominations to recognize professional drivers in the U.S. who demonstrate superior efforts in the trucking industry. Anyone can nominate a professional driver from July 8-21, 2019.

The Road Warrior program will be welcoming online story submissions for a chance to be named the 2019 grand prize Road Warrior winner and receive a $10,000 prize. Last year, the Road Warrior program received nearly 1,000 nominations.

“Each year, we are excited to celebrate professional drivers and show appreciation for their tireless work and commitment to delivering the goods that make daily life possible,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. “The Road Warrior program is our way of thanking and recognizing the many exceptional drivers that are critical to the industry and our economy. We look forward to reading the inspiring stories that are shared with this year’s nominations.”

In August, Pilot Flying J will invite its social media community to vote amongst the top three finalists to determine the grand prize winner. The 2019 grand prize Road Warrior winner will receive $10,000. Second and third place finalists will receive $5,000 and $2,500, respectively. Winners will be announced during Driver Appreciation Week in September. Nominators of the grand, second and third place winners will also receive a $500 prize.

Victoria Andrade, a UPS driver and full-time mom, was named the 2018 grand prize Road Warrior winner. Andrade was recognized by Pilot Flying J for her dedication to the industry and her family. She began working at UPS as a part-time car washer to help support her eight siblings and pay for her college education. Andrade graduated with her degree and remained with UPS, working her way up to be the first female in South Texas to become a feeder driver for UPS.

“I was beyond words to receive such recognition for my daily efforts. As a single mom and UPS employee, I am honored,” said Andrade. “To my peers on the road, I say, ‘Stay focused, be aware of your surroundings and take pride in your daily work.’”