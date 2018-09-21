National Carriers gives additional pay raises in 2018

An over-the road and a regional refrigerated driver have each been given a $5,000 bonus check in a recent recruiting promotion by Irving, Texas based National Carriers, Inc.

“National Carriers is excited to continue rewarding our professional drivers for their dedication to excellence. We are pleased to increase our drivers pay and allow all drivers an opportunity to increase their income through exceptional performance,” said NCI spokesperson, Ed Kentner.

In September of 2017, an across-the-board two cent per mile raise was given to both regional and OTR drivers. In May of 2018, an additional 2 cents per miles raise was implemented for these highly valued drivers. This was closely followed in July by a performance bonus.

The additional compensation will reward drivers in the top 25% of three areas: safety, fuel economy, and service. A driver in the top 25% of each category will receive an additional penny per mile. Any driver in the top 25% of each area will then receive an additional bonus of one cent per mile on all paid miles driven during the quarter.

Another area allowing drivers to earn extra compensation is through National Carriers driver referral program. In addition to the normal bonuses earned for referring drivers or owner operators, a recent promotion resulted in a two-driver tie for solo drivers Paula Miller and Jim Knott for an additional $5,000 recruiting bonus.

“Our management team, led by President Jim Franck, is proud of our drivers. In addition to providing late-model, Driver-friendly equipment with no-touch freight and weekly settlements, National Carriers leadership team is dedicated to offering drivers an industry-leading pay package,” explained Kentner.