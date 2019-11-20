MaxiTRANS supporting men's health with Movember drive

MaxiTRANS, an Australian trailer manufacturer and parts supplier, is helping raise awareness about men’s health issues this month by participating in “Movember.”

The annual Movember event, held every November, shines a light on men’s health issues including prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. MaxiTRANS said, with staff as the driving force, it created Movember teams in its manufacturing, parts and retails businesses to help raise funds for the cause.

Related: Team drivers lean on pets for exercise and stress release

“It is fantastic to see the MaxiTRANS family get behind the cause and drive awareness through a range of activities as part of the Movember campaign,” said Dean Jenkins, MaxiTRANS managing director and CEO. “The initiative from the Movember teams that have been created within the business and the passion they each bring to supporting the cause is truly commendable.”

MaxiTRANS also commissioned a Maxi-CUBE Classic Refrigerated trailer with Movember-branded side walls. The trailer recently was purchased by New South Wales-based Freezex and will continue to create awareness for Movember throughout the year.

Related: Remembering the greatest trucker movie of all time

Jenkins said MaxiTRANS is committed to helping create a culture where customers and staff can speak openly about men’s health issues.

“This is why we are actively involved with many industry bodies driving the message of health issues for all of our customers and the greater road users,” he said. “We also place significant emphasis on having a safe work environment at all our facilities. Safety is a fundamental driver not only in the development of all of our products but it also extends through one of our company values to ‘Send all our people home safely.’”