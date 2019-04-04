Menu
Highway Hero Goodyear
Gary Medalis, left, Goodyear's commercial tire marketing director, recently presented Paul Mathias with this year's Goodyear Highway Hero award.
Drivers

Mathias secures latest Goodyear Highway Hero award

Paul Mathias, a truck driver who stepped in to help a family when their SUV was struck by another vehicle, was named this year’s Goodyear Highway Hero.

Mathias received a commemorative Goodyear Highway Hero ring during a special event at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Hotel in Louisville KY during the 2019 Mid-America Trucking Show.

Mathias, a US military veteran, had just stopped his truck at a red light in Phoenix AZ, when a vehicle slammed into an SUV occupied by a mother and her two children. Mathias helped the mother perform CPR on her son and comforted her daughter, who passed away moments later. He then administered CPR to the boy until emergency crews arrived and took over. The boy survived.

“We are proud to add Paul Mathias to our list of Goodyear Highway Heroes,” said Gary Medalis, marketing director, Goodyear. “His leadership, courage and willingness to help a family in crisis exemplify the spirt of this award.”

Other finalists for this year’s Goodyear Highway Hero Award included Darrell Atkins, a driver from Alvaredo TX and Don Frederick, a driver from Kimbolton OH.

Since it was established in 1983, the Goodyear Highway Hero Award has honored truck drivers who put themselves in harm’s way to help others. The winner was selected by an independent panel consisting of members of the trucking trade media.

