Mack Trucks highlights successful women in trucking in ‘Breaking the Mold’

Mack Trucks released its fourth episode of the RoadLife series, available on roadlife.tv and Amazon Prime Video, sharing the stories of two women, Raquel Renda and “Killer” Bramer, and their thriving involvement in the trucking industry.

“I never thought my life would be with trucks,” said Renda, vice president of Fort Worth, Texas-based Renda Environmental, a wastewater residuals management company. “But I fell into it here in Texas, and I’ve been in love ever since.”

Starting her day around 4 a.m. each morning, Renda’s responsibilities include keeping the 24/7 operation running smoothly and addressing whatever urgent issues might pop up. Instead of trying to fit the mold created by men in leadership positions, she has spent her career successfully applying her own style of running the business.

“Gender shouldn’t matter,” Renda said. “It’s all about the integrity of the work being done and the integrity of the person, earning the respect of your coworkers and peers.”

Professional truck driver Bramer, earning her nickname “Killer” from folk singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie after spending years driving on tour, took a different path to success in the industry by following her dreams from an early age. After graduating as the top student – and the only female – in her driving school class, she bought a truck and spent the next three years learning the ins and outs of the road.

“Being a truck driver is not a 9 to 5 job, and it’s not for everybody,” Bramer said. “I didn’t do it because I knew I was breaking the mold…It’s a lot of hard work. Regardless if I’m a woman or not, it’s a matter of just being a hard worker.”