Kenworth debuts new W990 model

LAS VEGAS - Kenworth Truck Co. unveiled the new W990 on Sept. 27, a model the company said was nearly 60 years in the making.

During a nighttime event at the Las Vegas Speedway attended by about 100 fleet and dealer representatives, Mike Dozier, Kenworth’s general manager, said the entire company took great strides to ensure the new truck lived up to the legacy of the W900, which dates back to 1961.

Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner Kenworth GM Mike Dozier discusses the long history of the W900, and the fresh features of the new W990.

“It is a true icon that allows drivers to feel a sense of pride and express themselves in the customization that goes into it,” Dozier said.

The company said the W990 is built on the company’s 2.1-meter cab platform and comes standard with the Paccar MX-13 engine rated up to 510-hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque and a 12-speed Paccar automated transmission.

The truck is available in day cab, 40-inch flat top, and 52-inch and 76-inch mid-roof sleeper configurations. It is designed to maximize performance in linehaul, pickup-and-delivery, regional haul, and heavy haul operations.

At the conclusion of the event, Kevin Baney, Kenworth’s assistant general manager, handed out the keys to the first six W990s.

Representatives of Fleenor Bros., Taylor Transport, Oculus Transport, Miller Industries, Jerr-Dan and Central Oregon Truck Co. were all on hand to take ownership of the vehicles that were in display at the event.

Baney said Central Oregon plans to use its W990 to transport the Capitol Christmas tree this fall from the Willamette National Forest in Oregon to the U.S. Capitol.

Editor’s note: Check back next week for additional information from this event, and a ride-and-drive of the W990 planned for Sept. 28.