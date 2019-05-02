JB Hunt recognizes 53 drivers at annual Million Mile Celebration

JB Hunt Transport Services recently recognized 53 drivers who surpassed two, three and four million safe miles with the company during its annual Million Mile Celebration at its headquarters in Lowell AR.

The North American supply chain solutions provider said it awarded $750,000 in safe driver bonuses, with each driver earning an amount based on total safe miles achieved.

“Drivers like these are the big reason why JB Hunt is one of the safest fleets on the road today,” said Craig Harper, executive vice president and chief operations officer of JB Hunt. “If you traveled to the moon and back twice, you’d still be short of one million miles.

“To take that level of precision and caution in what you do each day is really amazing, and the whole company is grateful for their dedication.”

The elite group of drivers are based at locations across the country, representing 19 states from coast to coast.

In addition to an honorary lunch and visit with company leadership, drivers participated in JB Hunt’s Million Mile Walk of Fame, a long-standing tradition where employees line four flights of stairs to congratulate the drivers with applause and high fives. Each driver also received additional recognition on JB Hunt’s Million Mile Wall, which lists the more than 3,600 JB Hunt drivers who have achieved one million-plus safe miles.

JB Hunt implemented the Million Mile program in 1996 and has hosted the ceremony since 2001. It holds events throughout the country each quarter to recognize drivers who achieve one million safe miles.

In total, the company says it has awarded more than $28 million in safe driver bonuses throughout the program’s history.

“The Million Mile event is one of the highest honors for JB Hunt drivers and their families,” the company said.

“JB Hunt is committed to its drivers and recruits the top talent in the industry, putting thousands of skilled and well-trained drivers on the road each year.”