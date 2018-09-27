J.B. Hunt earns military friendly distinction for 12th consecutive year

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, has been named a 2019 Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY, marking the 12th year in a row the company has received the distinction.

Institutions earning this designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 200 companies participated in the Military Friendly Employers portion of the 2019 Military Friendly Companies survey. The list will be featured in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and the January 2019 issue of Military Spouse magazine.

“The women and men who serve our country are some of the most dedicated and skilled workers at J.B. Hunt,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “We embrace their values and leadership and are honored to receive this distinction."

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover with promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.